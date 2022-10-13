While the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is set to stage a massive campaign in Kaduna, Governor Nyesom Wike is scheduled to leave Nigeria on Thursday, October 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Punch reports that Governor Wike who has been at odds with Atiku over the call for Iyirchia Ayu's resignation, is expected to meet with his allies, Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

The Rivers governor is to meet with his allies in the UK on Thursday, October 13

Source: Facebook

It is suspected that the meeting will create an avenue for aggrieved PDP governors to brainstorm on what next to do ahead of the general elections as their demands from the party's leadership are yet to be met.

But it must be stated that the Rivers governor has said he has no intention of defecting from the PDP to any other party amid the national chairman's refusal to resign as demanded by most southern bigwigs in the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng