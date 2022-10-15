All members of the PDP, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, have been banned from making inflammatory remarks

This was the decision of the PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT) during its meeting on Friday, October 14

The BoT also called on the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign after the 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abuja - The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, October 14, took some drastic decisions amid the party's internal unrest.

Ban on inflammatory remarks from Wike, others

During a meeting held at the PDP's national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, the leadership of the BoT banned members of the opposition party from making further inflammatory remarks.

The PDP called on its members to match their words with actions (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

In recent times, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has made certain allegations of bribery against the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and remarks seen as not so palatable directed at Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But in a communique issued during the Friday meeting read by Adolphus Wabara, the “BoT called on all party leaders and persons close to them to desist forthwith from making further inflammatory remarks or press interviews”.

Ayu to resign after 2023 elections

As part of its resolutions, the board also asked Ayu to make sure he resigns after the 2023 elections.

Ayu, as well as other leading members of the party, were urged to “match words with action and where commitments are made, to unconditionally fulfill same.”

PDP crisis: Ayu finally opens up on Wike's N1bn, N100m bribe allegations

Ayu had denied allegations of bribery levelled against him by the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike.

At the PDP's national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, October 14, noted that Wike's allegations are not true.

Ayu speaks on alleged N1bn bribery

Ayu explained that the saidN1 billion was a proposed bank loan that the party initially intended to take from a commercial bank but later dropped the proposal after due consultations.

Alleged N100m bribe - Ayu clears air

Concerning the N100 million, Ayu opened up that it came as a donation from a PDP governor to the party for the purpose of renovating the NDI office accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng