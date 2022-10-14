The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not seem to be ending soon

A few months before the 2023 general elections, the aggrieved members of the party are still insisting on the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

In fact, in a media chat on Friday, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state accused Ayu of receiving a bribe from a governor and also threatened to spill more secrets if pushed to the wall

Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, October 14, in a media chat disclosed that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m from a governor and another N1bn.

The Rivers governor maintained that if pushed to the wall, he would spill more secrets, Channels TV reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike says the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is not a saint. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Wike said:

"The party national chairman Iyorchia Ayu collected N100m from a governor and another N1bn. He says if "we are pushed to the wall", he will say reveal more things."

