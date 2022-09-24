The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike on Saturday, September 24, departed Nigeria for a yet-unknown country in Europe

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 24, left his state for Europe a day after his stormy media chat on happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although Governor Wike's actual destination and purpose of his travel are yet unknown, The Nation reports that he is somewhere in Europe.

Wike is off to Europe (Photo: @GovWike)

Also, nothing is nothing about how long the Rivers governor will spend in Europe nor when he will return from his trip.

Even more, there is no report as to who is on Wike's entourage.

PDP: Wike frustrated zoning of presidency to southeast, caused Peter Obi's exit, counter-attack hits governor

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council, has released what may come across as a counter-attack against Governor Nyesom Wike hours after he made some ugly revelations in the PDP.

Wike's stopped zoning of PDP presidency to southeast - Bwala

Bwala noted in an interview on Friday, September 23, that at a time in the PDP when it was being discussed that the presidential slot be zoned to the southeast or northeast (the two zones yet to get the ticket) Wike allegedly frustrated the plan.

According to Bwala, Wike did this when the ticket was to be micro-zoned to the southeast because he was interested in it.

He was quoted to have said:

“The whole gamut of power zoning here or there started with Governor Wike. He virtually had everything he wanted. He brought this chairman (Ayu). When a discussion was being done in the party that power should be zoned, I recall very well, Atiku was inclined that it should be zoned to either southeast or northeast – these are the two geo-political zones that have not benefited."

