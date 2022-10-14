At a dinner reception in Ogun on Thursday, October 13, held organised for recipients of national honours, Olusegun Obasanjo made a very cryptic statement

The former Nigerian president held the hand of Peter Obi and made him sit on his own sit at the table of Governor Dapo Abiodun

In a video that has gone viral, Obasanjo after doing this said he was at the event was done, and then left the venue

Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo took Peter Obi to his seat and made him sit on it at a recent dinner reception.

In a video shared by Punch on Twitter, Obasanjo had to walk to where Obi was sitting, held his hand, and took him to his own seat.

OBJ took Peter Obi by the hand and made him sit on his seat (Photo: @JosephOnuorah)

The reception was organised to celebrate with personalities from the southwest state who were recipients of the national awards on Wednesday, October 13.

In the viral video, Obasanjo dragged Obi and made sure he made him sit around the same table where Governor Dapo Abiodun was sitting.

After doing this, the former president was heard saying:

“My job here is done.”

Without saying anything else, Obasanjo dropped the microphone and made his way out of the event.

