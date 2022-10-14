Global site navigation

Local editions

Romance, Emotions As Nigerian Man Meets White “Wife” in Lagos After 3 Months Online Dating
Family & Relationships

Romance, Emotions As Nigerian Man Meets White “Wife” in Lagos After 3 Months Online Dating

by  Bada Yusuf
  • Against all odds, a Nigerian man has received his white girlfriend in Lagos after having 3 months online relationship
  • From a video online, the couple did not hide their joy as they hugged each other so tight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport
  • The video was seen on Twitter on Friday with the caption that reads "meeting my wife after three months online relation" without further details

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos - A Nigerian has expressed his excitement in a viral video as his white girlfriend visited him in Nigeria.

The Nation uploaded the now-viral video on its verified Twitter on Friday, October 14.

Nigerian man/white girlfriend/white wife/murtala muhammed international airport
Nigerian man meets foreign wife at Lagos airport after 3 months online dating Photo Credit: @TheNationNews
Source: Twitter

The video obviously was shot at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos as the Nigerian man was seen hugging and welcoming his girlfriend to Nigeria.

Read also

2023: Big statement to Tinubu as Nigerian ex-president gives his seat to Peter Obi in viral video

The 30 seconds video was captioned “Excited Nigerian meets “wife” after three months online dating”.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It is observed that the video is a tiktok video and was accompanied by little or no further details.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel