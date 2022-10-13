A plot to remove the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is allegedly being hatched

The politicians behind this are reportedly not happy because of the election process introduced by the electoral umpire

Specifically, the politicians wanted some process expunged from the conduct of 2023 general election

Some politicians are reportedly angry with some of the processes initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of 2023 general election.

As a result of this, they reportedly sought the removal of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Some politicians want Buhari to sack INEC chairman. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

According to Daily Trust the politicians are said to be firming up the plot as a last ditch plan should the INEC chairman fails to accede to their demands regarding the conduct of the elections.

Preparations for the conduct of the elections are in top gear following the lift of ban on campaign activities by the INEC on September 28.

According to the newspaper, sources claimed that political actors believed the elections would be difficult to manipulate under the current circumstances.

The three “unwanted” elements about the elections which the politicians wanted expunged include:

The use of BVAS for accreditation of voters Cancelation of the use of incident forms Electronic transmission of election results

BVAS, introduced by INEC to replace the smart card reader used in the 2019 elections, is a biometric system that recognises voters based on their finger prints or faces.

An INEC insider said:

“The BVAS is very advanced. It’s different from the smart card reader in many ways. If it cannot capture your fingers, it can capture your face, and there is no excuse for not using it.”

Source: Legit.ng