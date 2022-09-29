Women have been encouraged to start involving themselves in the electoral process of Nigeria they want to be part of the decision-makers

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says it will be launching a program to address issues of gender equality

Similarly, the NESG called the government and other relevant stakeholders to enact policies that will foster women's inclusion in governance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has called on relevant stakeholders to embrace the principles of sensitising and supporting a gender-inclusive society in other to achieve sustainable development goals (SDG).

Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, September 28.

The NESG called on the government to facilitate policies that will help women's inclusiveness in the decision-making organ of Nigeria. Photo: NESG

Jaiyeola in his remark disclosed that NESG in partnership with the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) will be launching the maiden edition of the 'Gender and Inclusion Summit slated for Wednesday, November 16.

He, however, stated that a multi-sectoral approach is required to connect the dots for a gender-inclusive society.

Jaiyeola said:

"According to the World Economic Forum 2021, Nigeria ranks 139 of 149 countries on the global gender index rank pointing to the need for joint efforts toward abating gender-inequality-related losses. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the impact of gender inequalities.

"Women are disproportionately affected by unequal treatment on the basis of gender, men are, however, not left out.

"A recent analysis by the United Nations (UN) reported that by 2030, for every 100 men living in poverty, there will be 121 women if deliberate steps are not taken to counter the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

He further stated that Nigeria lags behind in achieving critical SDG priorities of gender inclusiveness and equality.

NESG calls for formation of policies to foster women's inclusion

Jaiyeola said there is a need for the formation of policies that will help address the shortcomings of a women-inclusive Nigeria.

Meanwhile, he commended the efforts of the federal government for their efforts in creating policies such as the National Gender Policy, and National Gender Action Plan (NGAP).

He further revealed that the forthcoming 'Gender and Inclusion Summit' will address some of the shortcomings as well as proffering key solutions to achieve gender and inclusion, and accelerate the actualisation of the SDGs.

Similarly, the deputy director of the Policy Innovation Centre, Dr. Osasiyi Dirisu said it is expedient for women to start participating in the electoral process in Nigeria.

She revealed that the participation of women in elections and vying for political offices will help foster rapid inclusion and also connect the missing gaps.

Dirisu stated that there is a need to remove the embargo placed on women in participating in elections and start encouraging more women in governance.

Group calls for sensitisation of women rights

Meanwhile, a group of African feminist and human rights activists has called on the leadership of African nations to champion the course of gender equality.

They said feminism is not a fight against men but a movement that seeks to help women to discover their abilities when given opportunities at the top levels of the social system.

For some of them, the agitation for women's rights and gender equality should not be handled with levity.

Women, girls’ inclusion is Nigeria’s chance at development and accountability, says CSOs

Similarly, the agitations and advocacy for the participation of women and girls between the ages of 18 to 35 years in Nigeria's electoral practice have intensified.

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, women have been urged to participate either on the ballot or by the ballot.

However, traditional and religious leaders have been urged to support the campaign in sensitising female folks in their immediate environment.

