A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tolu Bankole, on Wednesday, October 12, said it would take someone with grits and strong will like the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to revive the power sector and ensure Nigerians enjoy steady electricity.

Bankole made the bold claim in a statement issued on Wednesday, encouraging Tinubu to help stabilise the national power crisis by building on the robust foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Punch reported.

Buhari had during the budget presentation on Friday highlighted the transformational strides that have been made in Nigeria’s challenging power sector including the Siemens Power Programme with the German government under which over $2b will be invested in the transmission grid.

Bankole said:

“With a Tinubu President in 2023, the new administration will continue his trail-blazing partnership and encourage active private sector involvement in the generation and distribution of electricity. Energy experts have revealed that with the required maintenance and monitoring, state electricity markets will undoubtedly influence an increase in GDP growth of 12 percent.”

Tinubu is competent, Bankole maintains

Bankole, who is also the National Leader of Persons With Disabilities in APC, further disclosed that the APC candidate will emphasise generation of an environmentally friendly power in different parts of the country taking advantage of the natural endowment and peculiarities of each state in tandem with the call for state electricity markets.

“A vote for Tinubu presidency in 2023 General elections is a vote for competency in solving the endemic power sector crisis once and for all in a manner that will lead to comprehensive, affordable, available, safe and constant power for Nigerian homes, investments and industries,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng