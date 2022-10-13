Amid efforts to placate him, Governor Wike said he will never accept northern dominance in the leadership of the PDP

The Rivers state governor made this statement when PDP candidates in Cross River state paid him a visit in Port Harcourt

Wike's statement comes amid a fresh move by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pacify him

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has vowed never to accept northern dominance in the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Nigeria edges closer to the 2023 general election.

The Rivers state governor made the statement when he hosted PDP candidates and local government party chairmen from Cross River state at his residence in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, October 12.

Governor Wike insists he will never accept the northern dominance of the PDP leadership. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Governor Wike restated his rejection of the current formation of the party, where the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are both from the northern part of the country, Channels TV reported.

No one can stop me from fighting for internal democracy in PDP - Wike

The Rivers state governor said no one can convince him to drop his advocacy for internal democracy in the party.

Wike also promised to support the Cross River PDP just as he encouraged the candidates to be deliberate about winning the elections.

The Rivers state governor donated 25 buses to support the candidates' campaigns.

Why we visited Governor Wike - Cross River PDP candidate

Cross River PDP governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, said he and his colleagues were in Rivers state to thank Governor Wike for supporting them when Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wike's position on the PDP crisis, Onor said the Rivers state governor "is a trailblazer for justice and equity.

"He speaks the truth fearlessly," the Cross River PDP governorship candidate added, noting that Wike is not fighting for personal interest but seeking justice.

PDP Crisis: Atiku makes fresh reconciliation move, sends party grand masters to pacify Wike

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is taking a big leap to curb the cracks within the party.

The unifier, as he is fondly called, has drafted former Senate President David Mark, former Delta state governor James Ibori and former Rivers state governor Peter Odili to perform the task of ending the ongoing crisis in the party.

The three PDP grandmasters have been saddled with the task of pacifying the aggrieved Rivers state governor, Wike, who has been in a heated feud with the presidential candidate and the party's national chairman.

