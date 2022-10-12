The second-term ambition of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has received yet another major boost

This is as the strong family, the Ibadan family heads known as Mogajis have declared their full support for Makinde

A few months before the 2023 general elections, the Mogajis disclosed they are backing the governor due to his outstanding performance in the last four years in Oyo state

The Ibadan family heads known as Mogajis have declared their support for Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election bid, The Punch reported.

The family heads in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 12, by their leaders: Mogaji Wale Oladoja, lauded Makinde on his achievements in the past four years.

Governor Makinde receives full support for his second term bid from the Ibadan Mogajis. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The Mogajis said their support followed an emergency meeting held at Olubadan Palace, adding that they are backing the incumbent governor over his “unprecedented achievements in the last four years”.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Ibadan Mogajis given kudos to the Peoples governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, the state is rapidly developed under his administration. All the Ibadan Mogajis are giving their full support for his second term to enable him to complete the good jobs he embarks on for the people of Oyo state.

“We the undermentioned Mogajis decided to support the incumbent governor of Oyo State. The decision was made in our meeting held today 12 October 2022 at Olubadan Palace Oja-Oba, Ibadan.”

2023: Hoodlums reportedly attack APC rally in Oyo state, party supporters injured

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state were reportedly injured in Ibadan during a campaign rally by the party on Tuesday, October 4 when some hoodlums allegedly launched an attack on the crowd.

The opposition party in the state had staged a rally from their secretariat at Oke Ado area of Ibadan and were moving towards Oje area according to Punch newspaper.

The APC had organised the rally to drum support for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Oyo state governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin and other candidates in the state.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng