The national women leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Betta Edu has explained the omission of her name from the women's campaign list

She said her inclusion would be abnormal due to the fact that she has taken up a supervisory role in the build-up to the election

Edu, however, reiterated that she still remain the number one woman of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Following the release of the women's presidential campaign list of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the party's women leader, Betta Edu failed to make the list.

A report by TheCable says Edu in her reaction disclosed that her inclusion in the list would have been ''abnormal''.

Betta Edu said the omission of her name from the APC women's campaign list is not an oversight because she has taken up a supervisory role instead. Photo: Dr Betta Edu

Earlier reports revealed that the list had a lineup of powerful women with the First Lady, Aisha leading the pack as the leader of the women's campaign council while the wife of the presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu takes up the deputy role.

Other notable women that made the list include, Nana Shettima, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Zainab Ibrahim, the deputy national women leader, and a host of others.

I have taken up a supervisory role - Betta Edu

Reacting to numerous reports that her name was omitted from the list, Edu in a clarification statement said her name was not excluded, rather she had other major roles to play for the party.

As contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 11, she said she was in charge of the supervisory role for the presidential campaign activities.

Edu said:

“It is really very simple and straight. I am Dr. Betta Edu and I am the APC national women leader, the number one woman in APC — the ruling party, the largest party in Africa.

“And so, it would be abnormal to have my name in any list under other persons who would definitely, should ordinarily, be under me, in the party.''

