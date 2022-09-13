Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is taking steps to ensure the 2023 elections is a success.

In a recent meeting at Abuja, the commission delisted 2, 523,458 fresh registrants that registered between 28th June 2021 and 14th January 2022, 1,126,359 records and were found to be invalid

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye insisted that a thorough process was being undertaken to clean up the registration data

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it found about 1,126,359 records out of the 2, 523,458 fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021, and January 14, 2022, 1,126,359 to be invalid and consequently delisted them.

The commission disclosed that it also detected several double, multiple, and ineligible registrants and has consequently invalidated them, adding that these include entries that fail to meet the commission’s business rules, The Punch reported.

INEC delists 1.1m newly registered voters. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC chairman speaks on voters' education

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted that a thorough process was being undertaken to clean up the registration data.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okoye at a meeting in Abuja on Monday, September 12, also said that Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for all valid registrants will be available for collection by the end of October/early November as promised.

The cleaning up of the 2023 voters register is important - Okoye

The INEC commissioner noted that cleaning up of the register of voters using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is ongoing since the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 31st July 2022, Leadership report added. ]

Going forward

Okoye added that valid registrants will be included in the existing national register of voters before publishing same nationwide for scrutiny.

New twist as CAN speaks on 2023 elections, reveals what Nigerians stand to gain

President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said next year’s elections would give Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

He also decried the spate of insecurity across the nation, saying Nigeria’s precarious situation has reached a point in history where the value of human life had diminished abysmally in the land.

Okoh, stated this while speaking at the ongoing Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in Orlu, Imo state.

APC draws battle line with INEC, insists Lawan, Akpabio must be recognized

Legit.ng reported earlier that the ruling APC has insisted that the senate president, Ahmed Lawan and former minister of Niger Delta Affair, Godswill Akpabio remain its senatorial candidate

The spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, said yesterday that Akpabio and Lawan remain the senatorial candidates for Akwa Ibom north-west and Yobe North

This party said this in response to a comment credited to the INEC's commissioner for information and chairman voter education, Festus Okoye, that the duo were not recognized by the commission

Source: Legit.ng