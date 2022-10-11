Reactions have continued to trailed the cycling video of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Danladi Bako, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, has said Nigerians will see “more things” after the cycling video of the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He assed that Tinubu is one person that can connect with the youth, Channels Television reported.

Does Tinubu relates with youths?

Bako said Tinubu is agile and energetic, adding that the former governor of Lagos state has what is required to connect with the youth.

The APC chieftain comment reads in part:

“I don’t know if you came across the cycling video from London? I don’t know what you’re seeing but I can assure you if he will energize them. If anything, among the candidates, Asiwaju (Tinubu) is the person that can connect with the youths”

His comment is coming amid the ranging questions about Tinubu’s health status.

What you need to known about Tinubu's cycling walk out

Recall that the presidential hopeful recently took to his verified social media handle to share a short workout video of himself, adding that he is healthy and ready to serve the country.

However, when Bako was asked if Tinubu could release a video of himself in longer walk out, the APC stalwart said:

“You will see so many more things. We are about to hit the roads. We are putting on the engines, we are putting on everything, we are starting the turbo-charge engine.”

