Lagos Park managers held a procession in support of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket in the state

The procession by the transport stakeholders was said to have caused traffic congestion is some areas of the state

A pastor, Bolaji Akinyemi, says organising such an event on a Sunday is a disrespect to the Christian community in Lagos

A Lagos-based pastor, Bolaji Akinyemi, has lamented the hardship that some Lagosians experienced over the rally orgainsed by the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The procession was organised in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday, October 9.

The rally organised by MC in Lagos has been condemned by a pastor in the state.

Source: Twitter

The march, which commenced with a mammoth crowd at the Teslim Balogun Stadium ended at Oshodi.

Reacting, Akinyemi in a lengthy post on his Facebook page, criticized the organisers for holding the walk on a Sunday morning.

He wrote:

“I take exception to our insensitivity as Christians, a 5 million man march on a Sunday morning at 8:00am in support of a Muslim/Boko Haram ticket? And we said and did nothing!

“Now they have said it loud and clear in Lagos to our face. For me, it's a subtle way of saying we are inconsequential! I know a lot of you will like to stay civil in this and sincerely that is what it should be, but these are no ordinary times.

“Am in the space by divine mandate and know things in ways I can't explain, forgive my brashness if it offended your civility, political affiliation or religious leaning. Am zeal driven to keep Nigeria for what it should be; a secular state.

“Do they have the right to walk on a Sunday? Of course they do! But the point is made, Lagos has more people who have no business with church and wouldn't mind a walk in exchange for worship on a Sunday! So, live with it from now on!

“Saturday, 8th October was Id el Maulud, that was yesterday and Monday 10th October was declared as the holiday. So, tomorrow is a public holiday for Id el Maulud.”

Akinyemi also stated that the procession should have been held on Monday, October 10 since the federal government had declared it as a holiday.

His words:

“Why was the walk not slated for tomorrow Monday; knowing it was going to be a public holiday?

“Does it mean there are no Christians in the new Lagos state park union who needed to honour the Lord with their worship today?

“These things are deeper than we see them. This generation will either bury faith in the graveyard of politics or revive it by making the same place the holy ground where our Lord's name must be respected and honored.”

