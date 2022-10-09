It was endorsement galore this weekend in Lagos as some celebrities endorsed Atiku Abubakar as the next president

Also endorsed by the celebrities was the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor

The celebrities were mainly drawn from Nigeria's thriving and youth-dominated music and movie industry

Lagos - ‘Youths in Politics’ in partnership with the PDP New Generation, alongside some celebrities in the movie and music industry on Saturday, October 8 endorsed Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as their presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Also endorsed was the PDP gubernatorial candidate of Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

A cross section of attendees at the event in Lagos. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

Some PDP candidates also endorsed were Olubankole Wellington (popularly called Banky W), PDP House of Representatives’ candidate for Eti-Osa federal constituency and Olumuyiwa Owadara, House of Representatives candidate for Oshodi-Isolo federal constituency.

Also endorsed were; Alhaja Fateema Mohammed, Ifako- Ijaiye House of Representatives candidate; Henrich Akomolafe, House of Representatives’ candidate for Ekiti south and Hakeem Jinadu, Lagos state House of Assembly candidate.

The Director General of the PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood used the opportunity to address the young people of Nigeria.

His words:

“The young people of Nigeria are the most vital part of our nation’s electoral process. We constitute the most significant part of the voting population and the workforce for the process.

“But, for so long we have underrated our capacity, we have allowed another generation to decide for us without us.

“Our society is bleeding because the youths are not interested in active politics, Our society is bleeding because the youths are not part of governance, Nigeria is bleeding because the faith and future of our generation is not in our own hands.”

Speaking further about the readiness of the PDP New Generation of delivering the PDP candidates at all levels in the coming general elections, he said:

“The PDP New Generation was established to create and promote an umbrella for youths and women to network and participate actively in politics and governance for a better Nigeria.

“It has a mandate to promote, maintain and preserve the integrity, unity, and ideology of the People's Democratic Party, with a commitment to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

“We have a national spread across the country with coordinators in the 6 geopolitical zones, 36 states including the FCT, 774 local governments and ward representatives in over 25 states of Nigeria.”

He added:

“In the 2023 general election, our best bet is the Atiku/Okowa team, because it is a transitional, transactional and transformational ticket, that will activate a youth inclusive government.

“Atiku Abubakar is our best bet because he has shown full preparedness, he is a candidate with a presidential experience, and a candidate who is mentally, physically and physiologically fit to lead Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar is not only the unifier of different people of different religions from different regions, but also the unifier of generations.”

Mahmood added that the 2023 elections will be driven by partnerships across generations, individuals, groups, sections and interests.

On his part, Prince Mohammed Suleiman, PDP national youth leader, said that the endorsement of PDP candidates remained a strong signal to all Nigerians that the youths were behind the main opposition party and believed in Abubakar and others.

His words:

“The youths must put all hands on deck to rescue and rebuild this country and the only man for the job is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because he is full of experience and has solutions to many of the challenges facing the nation.”

Also speaking, Ambassador Abass Aliyu, special assistant on youth affairs to Atiku said:

“This is testimony that the former vice president is indeed the next president of Nigeria because when you talk about winning election, you talk about youths and women.

“What I saw here is very heartwarming, we can see the turnout, enthusiasm, love and passion for Atiku.”

The highlight of the event was the Inauguration of the state, local government and ward executives of the PDP New Generation, Lagos state chapter.

