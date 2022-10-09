FCT, Abuja - Ola Awoniyi, the spokesperson of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has confirmed that his principal will not be going to the appellate court to contest the initial judgment that refused to recognise the lawmaker as the candidate of the APC for the Yobe North Senatorial District seat ahead of the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, October 9, the Senate President issued a statement debunking media reports by an online newspaper that he wants to appeal the case.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has reiterated that he will not be challenging the court ruling that barred him from contesting for the Senate. Photo: Ahmad Lawan, Bashir Machina

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the media report stated that the Senate President had changed his mind about not appealing his defeat in court.

The statement signed by Lawan reads:

“We have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State which voided his candidature for the election."

Lawan denies appealing judgment barring him from contesting

According to Lawan, the reports were not true, and they were only fabricated to cause controversy.

He said:

"For the umpteenth time, we want to emphasize that the Senate President has no intention to appeal against the court judgement. If anybody is dissatisfied and decides to challenge the verdict of the court, it has nothing to do with the Senate President.

“The Senate President has made his own position public and has since moved on. He is a man of his words. We therefore urge reasonable members of the public to accord the fake Sahara Reporters’ report nothing other than the contempt it deserves.”

Source: Legit.ng