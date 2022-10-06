The Nigerian government has declared Monday, October 10, as a public holiday to mark the celebration of 2022 Eid-ul-Mawlid.

The Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration is usually observed in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration congratulated all Nigerian Muslims in the country and those in the diaspora.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, October 10, as a public holiday. Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

A statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry of interior, Shuaib Belgore, confirmed that Aregbesola has urged all Nigerians to e=imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance.

Belgore said the minister believes these virtues are deep and spiritual attributed to which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified.

He also said that abiding by these virtues will help the nation and leaders guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.

Belgore's words:

“Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoins Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

“As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa."

The minister also urged the youths across Nigeria to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

He added that there is a need for all to collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.

He called on citizens to be security conscious and endeavour to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS.

He also wished all Muslims a happy celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday.

