Youths under the aegis of South-East/South-South Jogging for Tinubu Campaign Initiative have embarked on a trekking plan for the APC's presidential candidate

The youth will be trekking from Yenogoa, Bayelsa state to Lagos in total support of the Jagaban ahead of the election

The jogging by the youths was flagged off at the Bayelsa secretariat of the All Progressives Congress

Some youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to begin their jogging activity in support of the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Vanguard reports that the youths mainly from the southeast and the south-south region have confirmed that they are trekking from Yenogoa, Bayelsa's state capital city to Lagoa state.

Youths have embarked on a jogging activity to trek from Yenogoa in Bayelsa state to Lagos in support of Bola Tinubu. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

The activity which is said to have commenced on Thursday, October 8, will showcase youths jogging from Yenagoa to Lagos to drum support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the youths under the aegis of the South-East/South-South Jogging for Tinubu Campaign Initiative comprise a team of fitness enthusiasts.

Embarking on a six-day exercise, the jogging was flagged off at the Bayelsa secretariat of APC by the state's party chairman, Dennis Otiotion.

Speaking at the kick-off of the event, Otiotion commended the youths for volunteering in the cause of Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition.

Otiotion said that the activity planned by the youths is a clear indication of citizens' desires to have Tinubu as their next president.

He noted that from his track record as governor of Lagos state, Tinubu’s testimonies to growth and national development are verifiable.

