In an unexpected twist of event, the Wike-led Rivers state government has withdrawn its criminal case against Amaechi, Tonye Cole and others

The state government had accused Amaechi and others of selling government assets and diverting the proceeds

However, the lawyer to the state government on Thursday, October 6, told the court he was withdrawing the suit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Port Harcourt - Rivers state - The Rivers state government has dropped the criminal case it filed against Rotimi Amaechi, former transport minister, Tonye Cole, APC governorship candidate, and others.

The Nyesom Wike-led government had accused them of selling government assets and diverting the proceeds running into several billions of Naira during Amaechi’s tenure as the state governor.

The Rivers state government has dropped the criminal charges it filed against a former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi. Photo credits: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

However, in an expected move, when the case resumed for ruling on the legality of a private lawyer to prosecute the matter on Thursday, October 6, the lawyer to the state government, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, told the court that he was withdrawing the suit, The Nation reported.

Abuse of court process: Amaechi's lawyer reacts

Reacting to Adangor, the attorney-general and justice commissioner in Rivers, the lawyer to the APC, Amaechi and Cole contended that withdrawing the suit was an abuse of the court process.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng gathers that the lawyer urged the judge to dismiss the criminal charges if the suit must be withdrawn.

The presiding judge, Justice Okogbule Gbasam, after listening to the heated arguments by the two parties, struck out the suit and the charges against the APC and others, The Punch also reported.

Reactions trail River government's action

Don Kassidy alleged in his reaction posted on Facebook:

"For good 7yrs wike spread lies he cannot substantiate in court against Amaechi. When the effort to bribe the judiciary hit brick wall, he quickly withdraw the case to avoid disgrace."

Ugo Eboh said:

"It leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. What it simply means is that politicians dont give a d*amn about the masses, all they care about is themselves and whatever needs to be done for their interest to be protected is top priority."

"Henry Ishongu

"I sorry for those that might have killed others for the sake of the two brothers now they have made peace trust politicians at your own parole."

Henry Adagbor said:

"To withdraw case is good but move to APC is not a wise decision, Gov. Wike should think twice pls."

Nura Isyaku Fagge said:

"In preparation of Gov Wike"s decamping to APC."

Ejike Sammie NorMan Onah said:

"Governor Wike has something up his sleeves!"

Babangida Ibrahim said:

"I smell rat in that decision taken by Rivers State Government. Wike is making moves to reconcile with his former boss, Amaechi."

Trouble for ex-Governor Omehia as Wike moves to de-recognise him, stop allowances

Also in Rivers state, Governor Wike is reportedly set to sign the official de-recognition of a former governor of the state, Celestine Omehia.

His move to sign Omehia's de-recognition follows a resolution the Rivers State House of Assembly adopted against the entitlements the former governor accorded.

According to a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, a media aide to Wike, on Thursday, October 6, the governor will sign the instrument on the cancellation of Omehia's recognition as a former governor of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng