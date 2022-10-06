Former Rivers state governor, Celestine Omehia, will be stripped of his title by the Nyesom Wike on Friday, October 7

This was disclosed in a statement released by Kelvin Ebiri,, the media aide to Governor Nyesom Wike

Ebiri said the signing of the document for the de-recognition of Omehia will take place at the Rivers state Government House

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, will sign the official de-recognition of a former governor of the state, Celestine Omehia.

The Punch reports that Wike's move to sign Omehia's de-recognition follows the adoption of a resolution by the Rivers State House of Assembly against the entitlements accorded the former governor.

Wike will sign the de-recognise Celestine Omehia as former governor of Rivers state. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: UGC

A statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, a media aide to Wike on Thursday, October 6, the governor will sign the instrument on the cancellation of Omehia's recognition as a former governor of Rivers state.

Ebiri said:

“His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, is to sign the instrument on cancellation of the recognition of Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of Rivers State.

“The cancellation of the recognition is sequel to the resolution of the Rivers State House of Assembly adopted on Thursday, 6th October 2022 to de-recognize Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the State.

“The signing will take place in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, 7th October 2022 by 12 noon.”

Sir Celestine Omehia served as a governor of Rivers state from May 29, 2007, to October 25, 2007.

However, his victory as governor of the state was annulled by the Supreme Court after a judgement which declared Chibuike Amaechi as the legitimate candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary.

Amaechi had earlier won the PDP primaries, but the party had substituted Omehia at the last moment due to allegations of graft.

However, in a swift move, in October 2009, Omehia filed a prayer to the Supreme Court seeking a review of the decision on the election matter but the court denied Omehia's request.

Source: Legit.ng