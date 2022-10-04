The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party is resolvable, the party's BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin has said

Jibrin also said that the opposition party is doing everything within its power to ensure that all members are united ahead of the 2023 presidential election

According to the BoT chairman, the crisis rocking the party is a "family problem" and nothing more to be worried about

A former chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin has said that the crisis rocking the party is not unresolvable.

Leadership reports that Jibrin assured that the crisis among key members of the PDP will soon become a thing of the past.

In a statement released in Kaduna, the former BoT chairman said his recent resignation from the party would strengthen the PDP.

The former BoT chairman of the PDP has assured that the crisis rocking the party will be resolved. Photo: Adamu Isa

Source: Facebook

Urging party members to remain calm and loyal, Jibrin boasted that the PDP will take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

His words:

“I want to assure Nigerians that what is happening in PDP is never a problem, but a normal family matter that would be solved very soon. Never, ever mention that PDP has any problem. We shall soon take over from the ruling Party. Nigeria shall move forward.

“It is important that PDP remains calm and strong; talk with one voice, and remain focused to follow the path and objectives of the Party and to make sure all the elections are won in 2023, especially voting for Atiku Abubakar (The Waziri Adamawa) to become the President of Nigeria."

From opposition party to ruling party

The Punch reports that the former BoT chairman also called on all members of different organs of the PDP to create an atmosphere of oneness and greatness to push the party to its desired path.

He added:

“All members of the party, no matter what, must accept what positions are being held and taken by the NWC, and the NWC should not come out with what they agreed; particularly by few members of the NWC. This is not encouraging at all in our party.”

Source: Legit.ng