Gombe state - Ahead of the 2023 elections, a political ally of former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Walama, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Walama served as the commissioner of local governments and chieftaincy affairs from 2011 to 2019 under the PDP when Dankwambo was governor of the state.

Some PDP chieftains who worked under the administration of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, former Gombe governor, have left the PDP for the APC. Photo credit: Governor Dankwambo

Daily Trust reported that another commissioner during Dankwambo’s second term in office, Sa’idu Kawuwa Malala, also announced his defection to the ruling APC.

Other PDP chieftains who defected to APC

Legit.ng gathers that a former special adviser, Maigari Usman Malala, and a former Gombe North Zonal Secretary of the PDP, Mohammed Ya’u, and the Deputy State Treasurer, Baba Bawa, have all dumped the PDP for APC.

Dankwambo, who is the leader of PDP in the state, is contesting to represent Gombe North Senatorial District on the platform of PDP in 2023.

In the internal crisis currently rocking the PDP, Dankwambo is in the camp of Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The development may pose a huge threat to the performance of the PDP candidates in Gombe state, including the presidential flagbeaer, Atiku Abubakar.

