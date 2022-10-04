The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its 2023 presidential campaign activities will kick off on Monday, October 10

The ruling party's announcement comes despite the fact that its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is still in London

Tinubu's handlers had earlier stated that the PAC's flag bearer was having his resting time in London ahead of the lined-up campaign activities

Days after failing to kick off its 2023 general election campaign as allowed by the Independenational Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress has announced fresh date for its campaign purposes.

Vanguard reports that the APC barring any other last-minute changes in plans said that the party would officially flag off its 2023 presidential election campaign on Monday, October 10.

The APC has said that the party 2023 presidential campaign will be flagged off on Monday, October 10. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

This new date comes days after the handlers of the APC's presidential candidate released videos of Bola Tinubu during his exercise routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu's health condition has raised several concerns following his absence from the political space with many claiming he was not fit to handle the stress that comes with campaigns during elections.

It was in a bid to quell the growing rumour that the APC's presidential handlers released the video to prove that Tinubu was hale and hearty while 'resting' in London.

While many have also contested the viability of the claim by the APC and Bola Tinubu's campaign team, the party has assured that the campaign activities will kick off on Monday, October 10, as announced.

Mike Ozekhome speaks on what will end Nigeria's problems, claims Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu cannot

The three major presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections cannot solve Nigeria's problems, a senior lawyer had said.

Mike Ozekhome warned that it is only restructuring of the system of government that can end the problems bedevilling the nation.

The renowned lawyer made this disclosure while delivering his 62nd Independence Day celebration speech.

Peter Obi's Labour Party releases bank account details for campaign fundraising

In other news, the Labour Party had earlier released account details for its supporters and well-wishers to donate money to the campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

The release of the account details by the party comes barely 24 hours after the official commencement of campaign activities as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a simple tweet made at 10.42 pm on Thursday, September 29, the Labour Party shared an e-banner containing details of the account for the party.

Source: Legit.ng