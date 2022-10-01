FCT, Abuja - Former chief of army staff and Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin T.Y Buratai has made the list of the 2022 national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The former army boss joined 436 other prominent and noble Nigerians enlisted for this year's award.

President Buhari will confer the national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) to TY Buratai at the State House on Tuesday, October 11. Photo: Tukur Yusufu Buratai

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Awards will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the State House Abuja.

"Burutai's national honour well deserved" - Dr Abubakar

Reacting to this milestone, an ally of the ambassador, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar said the achievement was a well-deserved one.

He said the former army chief has played a huge role in keeping the peace of the nation despite all the trials and tribulations it has faced in time past.

Dr. Abubakar said:

"Let me make it categorically clear that I am happy for this National Award given by President Muhammadu Buhari to some distinguishing Nigerians.

"I am one of those who have been expecting the President to honor General Buratai with a national award. This is because I am conversant with the kind of sacrifice, he made as Army Chief to safeguard our territorial borders and ensure internal security in Nigeria.

"He might not have solved all the problems and the challenges of the Army but he left it far better than he met it. And so, I want to say that this national award of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR is well deserved."

Source: Legit.ng