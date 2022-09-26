Some students in Bauchi state are currently protesting over a new policy by the state government separating girls from boys in schools.

The students from various secondary schools which have earlier resumed the academic session on Monday, September 19.

Vanguard reports that the Bauchi state commissioner for education, Aliyu Tilde, said the government of the state has concluded plans to separate male and female students in secondary schools in the state.

Secondary students are protesting a new policy separating girls from boys within schools in Bauchi. Photo: Vanguard

Source: UGC

Speaking to journalists at the Bauchi State Executive Council meeting, Tilde said the new policy will only be executed whenever and wherever it was possible.

According to Tilde, the need for the policy is to address moral decadence, which he said has become prevalent among students of secondary schools.

In addition, private schools would take a cue from the initiative and separate the males who would be attending their academic activities in one institution and the females in another separate institution.

Source: Legit.ng