Akwa Ibom - Former Governor Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been warned to drop his senatorial ambition in Akwa Northwest Distract ahead of the 2023 poll.

The warning came on Tuesday, October 4, from a chieftain of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Don Etiebet, who maintained that Akpabio will face an embarrassing defeat if refuses to drop his bid, ThisDay reports.

Etiebet's argument is that “the four Federal Constituencies of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam, Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara, Ini/Ikono, Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika, making Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District had produced senators.”

To him, "...this time around the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, which has not gone to the senate since 1960 should be given the ticket.”

In a statement seen by Punch, Etiebet argued that the entire people of Annang land are tired of what he described as “brother dey chop, brother no chop”.

The elder statesman drew attention to the fact that even the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has agreed had made sure Senator Christopher Ekpenyong from Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency step down for Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem from Etim Ekpo and Abak Federal Constituency.

Etiebet, who is a former minister of petroleum said natural justice demands that Akpabio should sacrifice his bid for DIG. Ekpoudom (rtd).

Referring to the ex-governor, Etiebet said “he has run back from his failed presidential attempt to embark on all the shenanigans to be declared the senatorial candidate for the district again by a court order."

He made it known that if Akpabio remains adamant about his senatorial ambition, the whole of Abak-5 made up of the five Local Government Areas of the former Abak Division in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District will back a candidate from Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency from any other party come 2023.

APC draws battleline with INEC, insists Akpabio must be recognised

Meanwhile, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to recognise, accept or publish the name of Akpabio as a senatorial candidate, the ruling party insisted that he is its candidate.

The INEC’s commission for information and chairman voter education, Festus Okoye, had recently noted that the commission did not recognise the two politicians.

Okoye said:

”For the records, the commission has not recognised either of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate. For clarity, the Form EC9 (submission of names of candidates by political parties) is the form uploaded by parties on the INEC nomination portal."

