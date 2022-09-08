The ruling APC has insisted that the senate president, Ahmed Lawan and former minister of Niger Delta Affair, Godswill Akpabio remain its senatorial candidate

The spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, said yesterday that Akpabio and Lawan remain the senatorial candidates for Akwa Ibom north-west and Yobe North

This party said this in response to a comment credited to the INEC's commissioner for information and chairman voter education, Festus Okoye, that the duo were not recognized by the commission

FCT, Abuja - As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refused to recognise, accept or publish the names of the ex-governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio and Senate President Ahmed Lawan as senatorial candidates, the ruling party has insisted that they’re its candidates for the next year’s poll.

The INEC’s commission for information and chairman voter education, Festus Okoye, had recently noted that the commission did not recognise the two politicians, This Day reported.

”For the records, the commission has not recognised either of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate. For clarity, the Form EC9 (submission of names of candidates by political parties) is the form uploaded by parties on the INEC nomination portal,” Okoye said.

Why APC wants Lawan, Akpabio back in senate after 2023?

The national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, commended on Wednesday, September 7, that Lawan and Akpabio remain the party's senatorial candidates in Yobe North and Akwa Ibom north-west.

According to him, “The party is the party and the party has conducted its primaries and submitted the list of its candidates to INEC. In the case of Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio and in the case of Yobe North, we have Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.”

