The number of senior Nigerian lawyers with the rank of SAN has increased by 62 following an announcement by the Supreme Court

Hajo Bello, the apex court's registrar, disclosed on Thursday, September 29, that the LPPC has approved the elevation of 62 lawyers to the prestigious rank

The swearing-in ceremony of the 62 legal practitioners is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 21

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 62 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Hajo Bello, the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, made this known in a statement released on Thursday, September 29, Premium Times reported.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has promoted 62 legal practitioners to the rank of SAN. Photo credit: @abati1990

Source: Twitter

He said the decision was reached at the LPPC’s 154th plenary session held on Thursday.

The registrar of the apex court explained that the rank of SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

New SANs to be sworn-in in November, says Bello

Bello further stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the 62 legal practitioners is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 21.

Among the lawyers to be elevated to the rank of SAN is Wahab Shittu, a private prosecutor who handles cases for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sylvanus Tahir and Rotimi Oyedepo, who, according to TheCable, are lawyers with the EFCC, also made the list.

See the full list below:

Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Esq. Johnson Tarigho Omophe Ugboduma, Esq. Lawrence Sunday Oko-Jaja, Esq. Christopher Agbomeirhe Sunday Oshomegie, Esq. Sanusi Olugbenga Sai’d, Esq. Wahab Kunle Shittu, Esq. Emmanuel Idemudia Oboh, Esq. Diri Said Mohammed, Esq. Oladipo Akanmu Tolani, Esq. Ayodeji Oyewole Omotoso, Esq Chijioke Ogbonna Erondu, Esq. Ajoku Kingsley Obinna, Esq. Yakubu Maikasuwa, Esq. Henry Eshijonam Omu, Esq. Dagogo Israel Iboroma, Esq. Joseph Ademu Akubo, Esq. Gozie Bertrand Obi, Esq. Inam Akpadiagha Wilson Esq. Abubakar Bature Sulu-Gambari, Esq. Abioye Araoye Oloyede Asanike, Esq. Sylvanus Tahiru, Esq. Bolarinwa Elijah Aidi, Esq. Tonye Tombere Jenewari Krukrubo, Esq. Aderemi Moshood Bashua, Esq. Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade, Esq. Samuel Peter Kargbo, Esq. Ifeanyichukwu Sylvester Obiakor, Esq. Olasoji Olaiya Olowolafe, Esq. Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo, Esq. Victor Odafe Ogude, Esq. Sulayman Olawale Ibrahim, Esq. Mumini Ishola Hanafi, Esq. Tanko Tanko Ashang, Esq. Damian Ohakwe Okoro, Esq. Andrew Mwajim Malgwi, Esq. Etukwu Onah, Esq. Adeboro Lateef Adamson, Esq. Bankole Joel Akomolafe, Esq. Kelechi Chinedum Obi, Esq. Andrew Osemedua Odum, Esq. Okoro Okechukwu Edwin, Esq. Godson Chukwudi Ugochukwu, Esq. Steven Onyechi Ononye, Esq. Ikani Kanu Agabi, Esq. Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, Esq. Muizudeen Yunus Abdullahi, Esq. Magaji Mato Ibrahim, Esq. Sunusi Musa, Esq. Oladoyin Oluseyi Awoyale, Esq. Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo, Esq. Chukwudubem Bonaventure Anyigbo, Esq. Lukman Oyebanji Fagbemi, Esq. Michael Jonathan Numa, Esq.

Academic appointees (in order of seniority at the bar)

Prof. Kathleen Ebelechukwu Okafor Prof. Muhammed Taofeeq Abdulrazaq Prof. Amokaye Oludayo Gabriel Prof. Ismail Adeniyi Olatunbosun Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Zuru Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo A*ss/Prof. Theodore Bala Maiyaki Prof. Olaide Abass Gbadamosi A*ss/Prof. Chimezie Kingsley Okorie

Supreme Court affirms Davido’s uncle, Adeleke as authentic PDP candidate

In another report, the Supreme Court on Thursday, September, 29 ruled in favour of the Osun state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke in a suit seeking his ouster as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The suit seeking his removal was filed by his bitter rival, Prince Dotun Babayemi who argued that the primary election that produced Senator Adeleke was fraudulent.

Babayemi further argued that his election was conducted by the original delegates of the party.

Source: Legit.ng