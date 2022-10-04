A respected political economist and APC chieftain, Hon (Dr) Samson Osagie has shared his thoughts on the 'OBIdient' movement

Hon Osagie, a former principal officer in the House of Reps, said the movement indicates that Nigeria's political atmosphere have become more democratized

He, however, noted that while Peter Obi has expanded the political space, he will need do a lot of work to win the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - A former minority whip in the House of Representatives, Hon Samson Osagie has described the 'OBIdient' movement as “a response of the younger population of the citizenry to the perceived disappointment from the ruling class in the polity.”

Hon Osagie who is the current chairman of the African Car Association, made the comment while speaking to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

Hon Osagie says the 'OBIdient' movement is a response of Nigerian youths to the perceived disappointment from the political class. Photo credit: @samsonosagie5

The Edo-born politician who is a renowned Attorney-At-Law, Chartered Arbitrator, and a senior lecturer at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies said:

“Take it or leave it, it has always shown that some of them (Nigerian youths) are waking up to the reality of the powers in their hands, so they try to initiate a change in the leadership of this nation.

“For once, we are experiencing a political transition which have become more democratized by an established political space accommodating more tendencies and expanding the political atmosphere, such that rather than have a two-horse race, we now have a four-horse race and majorly a three-horse race.

“So, definitely it is a sign of an improvement of our democratic journey. Our democracy has survived and it has now gotten to a point where the space is widening with new entrants and political gladiators throwing their hats into the ring because of the democratization of the entire process.

“The political landscape has already changed. There is no denying the fact that that has happened.”

Speaking on the 'OBIdients' rally in various states of the federation, the All Progressives Congress chieftain said such processions are not enough to win elections in Nigeria.

He noted:

“Until the elections are done and the results are counted, no one should fantasize about winning.

“While Peter Obi has expanded the political space and he will definitely make an impact, he will need do a lot of work to win this election. It goes beyond demonstration from one city to another. Election is more than that.”

