Lai Mohammed has called for a probe against the PDP and its national working committee (NWC)

He described the party as looters while reacting to the N122.4 million that was returned by the party's NWC members

The minister for information and culture said the current predicament of the PDP is a clear indication that they are yet to learn their lessons

Tanzania, Arusha - The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has aimed a subtle dig at the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), TheCable reported.

He described the PDP as a party that has the tendency to loot Nigeria if given the opportunity to annex power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Lai Mohammed in his criticism against the PDP said the party will never access Nigeria's treasury again. Photo: Lai Mohammed.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister’s dig at the opposition party is in reaction to the controversial incident where some of the members of the national working committee of the PDP returned the sum of N122.4 million that was reported to have been looted.

While responding to questions from reporters in Arusha, Tanzania, where the 65th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s Commission for Africa is ongoing, Lai Mohammed said:

“If a man can steal from himself, he will steal without any restrain from other people.

“The problem is that PDP will never change and like they say, a leopard will never change its spots.”

2023 election: PDP yet to learn there lessons - Lai Mohammed

The minister claimed the loss of the 2015 election should have been an eye-opener for them, but all indication clearly shows that they’re yet to learn their lessons.

He said:

“God forbid, if they ever have access to public purse again, they will leave no kobo there. We know what we met when we assumed office in 2015, we are still wailing from it.

“We hope Nigerians have now seen from this scandal the intention of PDP if they ever have access to public treasury.”

Lai Mohammed calls for PDP probe over NWC funds transfer

Meanwhile, the minister said there is a need for the opposition party to be probed for them to explain how they came about the money that caused a scandal in the party.

He stated that his party, the ruling All Progressive Party has never in any way paid money into the accounts of its NWC members.

Mohammed said:

“Never did I remember that any form of money, call it, accommodation, or whatsoever, was ever paid into the account of any member of the NWC of either ACN or APC."

Atiku slams Lai Muhammed, reveals minister is a serial liar

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the minister of culture and communication, Lai Mohammed told a tsunami of lies.

Atiku made the disclosure while reacting to Mohammed's claim that he has stolen the economic blueprint of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

The former vice president argued that the APC and President Buhari did not come into power with a single paper that can be described as an economic blueprint

Source: Legit.ng