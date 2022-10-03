Political experts say the prosperity of any nation hinges on efficient government by its political class

In Nigeria, the case is different as many politicians see public office as an avenue to enrich themselves

Interestingly, a member of the ruling class says to reduce the cost of governance, the Nigerian Senate should be scrapped

FCT, Abuja - The member representing Ovia federal constituency in Edo state, Hon Denis Idahosa on Sunday, October 2 called for the scrapping of the Senate and the introduction of a unicameral legislature to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker made the comment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Hon Idahosa says the Senate should give way if Nigeria is serious about cutting the cost of governance. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

Source: Twitter

He said the Senate, one of the two chambers of the National Assembly, should give way if the country is serious about cutting the cost of governance.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

‘’I strongly believe that the Senate should be scrapped, not because I’m a House of Representatives member, but because most of the legislative jobs are done by the lower house, which is the House of Representatives.

“And then to reduce the spending. We have limited resources now as a nation. So having these two houses, I don’t think it’s a smart thing.

“If we are going to cut our expenses or spending, I think one of the houses should be scrapped, which I suggest should be Senate.

“This is because we only sit three times in a week. We are being paid salaries to work for Nigerians; we can extend the three days to five days, while we have one house taking care of both jobs.

“So I think to reduce the unnecessary spending that we are actually involved in, the best thing to do is to reduce it to one for more accountability.”

On the performance of the 9th Assembly, Mr Idahosa, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, said the assembly had done remarkably well.

He stated:

“I’m pleased with what I have experienced so far, though this is my first term in the house.’’

Hope Uzodimma to Ndi Igbo: We need to strengthen our negotiation skills in politics

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma has charged Ndi Igbo to strengthen their negotiation skills to play politics effectively at the national level.

Uzodimma made the comment at the public lecture tagged 'Igbos quest for Nigeria’s unity', in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Owerri.

The lecture was one of the events lined up to celebrated the 80th birthday of the elder statesman.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng