The PDP means business and the party has shown seriousness as its campaigns are about to commence

The party will kick-off its presidential race in Akwa Ibom state on Monday, October 10 as it begins its bid to reclaim Aso Rock

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto who doubles as the party's presidential campaign DG, says all is set for the nationwide rallies

FCT, Abuja - The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said the PDP standard bearer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will kickstart his campaigns next week Monday, October 10 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

According to Tambuwal, the PDP will campaign based on issues affecting the country, adding that:

“Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time.”

The Sokoto state governor made the revelation in Abuja on Tuesday, October 4 at a press conference after the inspection of Atiku’s campaign office in the Nigerian capital.

Tambuwal is expected to lead the PDP to the campaign rallies nationwide. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Tambuwal said:

“We are pleased to report to you and indeed Nigerians that the campaign is ready to move. By the grace of God, we are flagging off the campaign this coming Monday, the 10th of October 2023 at Uyo Akwa Ibom states.”

All arrangements have been made to have a very successful flag off of the campaign.

“Our campaign is going to be issue-based. We're going to be marketing our candidates based on the program that we brought out, which is generally solution based.

“Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time. He has the experience in governance at the federal level, which I believe none of the rest of the candidates can match. This is not the time for Nigerians to go for trial and error.

“It's time for Nigerians to give it to the person that has been tested and who has experience do a good job, who would from day one hit the ground running as we have done for the inauguration of campaign council the very day INEC lifted the ban on campaigns for presidential election campaign on the 28th.

“Even that should confirm to Nigerians that this is the only party and indeed candidate that is prepared and ready to go.”

“We seek for the collaboration of Nigerians and the understanding as we go about campaigns as I said, ours is going to be based on issues and we seek to have a violence-free electoral process. In any case, our principal has been known to be a peaceful man and his personality speaks for him as a gentleman.”

When asked about the internal wrangling in the party, and how to work with the aggrieved colleagues, Tambuwal said:

“We're not involved in a war of attrition. It is a political disagreement and we're working to resolve all of those issues.”

Atiku makes more appointments ahead of 2023 campaign

Recall that ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign, Atiku made key appointments to the party's presidential campaign team recently.

The appointments by Atiku include special advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees include former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as special envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim as special adviser.

2023: PDP New Generation to unveil National Youth Campaign Council

On its part, the PDP New Generation is set to unveil the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council to deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The campaign council structure will have young Nigerians from 45 years below, selected from across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The youth council is expected to work towards the delivery of the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP at the general elections.

