The 'OBIdient' movement supporting Peter Obi has become the fastest growing political campaign in the country at the moment

That the movement has frustrated Nigeria's political elites is not in doubt given their recent comments against Obi's Labour Party

Interestingly, the opposition against the movement is more ferocious from the southeast where Peter Obi is from

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi's supporters popularly known as the 'OBIdients' have practically changed Nigeria's political landscape in the last few months.

Initially dismissed as a political movement without structures, the Labour Party supporters have in the past few weeks embarked on massive processions across various cities in Nigeria.

Peter Obi's political ambition seems to have rattled some southeast elites in recent times. Photo credit: @PeterObi

As the movement continues to grow in leaps and bounds, the opposition against it is also growing especially in the southeast where Obi is from.

Legit.ng lists 8 elites in the region who have spoken against the movement since it began.

1. Fr Ejike Mbaka

Perhaps the most vocal against the movement, the founder of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, has been constantly attacking Obi wince the former governor of Anambra state declared his interest in contesting for the presidency. He has since been removed as the spiritual director of the ministry by Catholic authorities in the state and he has been sent to the monastery.

2. Dave Umahi

The governor of Ebonyi state has not hidden his irritation about the 'OBIdient' movement. At every given opportunity, Umahi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chief executive, takes a jab at Obi's supporters. The governor has, however, hailed Obi for his courage, but insisted it is not yet his time to occupy Aso Rock.

3. Hope Uzodimma

He is the second APC governor in the southeast. The Imo state chief executive publicly declared that Imo APC members are 'obidient' to their party and not to the Labour Party. The governor's stance is understandable as he is a frontline member of the ruling party in the region. But whether he has the political structures to dismantle the 'OBIdient' movement is a story for another day.

4. Chimaroke Nnamani

A former governor of Enugu state and a serving senator, Nnamani has been a thorn in the flesh of the 'OBIdient' movement especially on social media. He has been very vocal against the movement describing Obi's supporters as rude and disrespectful. Interestingly, he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he was recently listed as a member of the APC presidential campaign council.

5. Orji Uzor Kalu

He is the current chief whip of the Senate and a former governor of Abia state. Kalu has been very vocal against the 'OBIdient' movement, but he has been very respectful while dismissing the Lanbour Party supporters. He has also established the fact that he has a personal relationship with Obi, but his political leaning forbids him from supporting the former Anambra governor.

6. Emeka Ihedioha

Not known to be careless with his words, the former governor of Imo state angered some 'OBIdients' recently when he referred to those against the PDP in the southeast as sabotuers. He later apologised for the comment and clarified that it was directed strictly at PDP members, especially in Imo.

7. Ike Ekweremadu

The former deputy Senate president was one of those who spoke against the movement when it was still in its formative stages. Unfortunately, the Enugu-born politician has been in a United Kingdom prison while the Labour Party supporters have grown in leaps and bounds. He is currently battling to clear his name after making efforts to help his ailing daughter.

