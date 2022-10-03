The chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar is all but over ahead of the 2023 election,

A report by PM News confirms that the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared that it will not be supporting the party with the umbrella emblem.

The apex socio-cultural group in the eastern region of Nigeria, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said it will be going all out for Peter Obi. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

The spokesperson of the group, Alex Ogbonnia says the group will not be listening to any offer from the PDP and its candidate while reiterating that it was time for Nigeria to have an Igbo person as president.

He said:

“Atiku has said what he wanted to say, but he would have realised that nobody would take that advice, no person from the Southeast or an Igbo would take that advice seriously.

“I can assure you no person from Southeast or Igboland will take that advice that we should wait until 2027 because, right from time, everybody knows that it is the turn of the South and, by extension, Southeast to produce the next president."

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, others backs Peter Obi for presidency

Similarly, Daily Independent reported that the national vice chairman of the group, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene also reiterated that they will be going all out for an Igbo president.

He revealed that the group is in collaboration with its counterpart in the southwestern region, Afenifere to go all out for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He stated that even before the emergence of Peter Obi, the Igbos has long been marginalised and that a higher percentage of the Igbo people are agitating for an Igbo president.

