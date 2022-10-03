Gbenga Daniel has begun campaign for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a few months before the 2023 elections

This is as the former governor of Ogun state described Tinubu as the most qualified candidate among all those vying for the topmost political job in the country

Daniel, who is the Ogun East Senatorial candidate of APC in the forthcoming elections, said he owes the successes recorded during his 8-year tenure as the governor of Ogun State to his relationship with Tinubu

On Sunday, October 2nd, former Ogun state Governor, Gbenga Daniel, revealed that his relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, influenced his administration’s performances between 2003 and 2011 in the state.

Daniel, who is the APC senatorial candidate Ogun East, said the relationship played huge role in the majority of the projects he executed during his tenure, Daily Trust reported.

Gbenga Daniel says Bola Tinubu is the most qualified of all the political candidates. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

He spoke at his mega empowerment programme held at Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel better known as OGD said, as promised during his campaigns, his administration had reawaken “the sweeping giant of the state”, through different projects executed for eight years in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also declared his backing for Tinubu to emerge as president next year.

“I agree that a lot people who are now to trying to be president are very qualified, but Tinubu is our own”, Daniel said.

Video emerges as Bola Tinubu shows off strong exercise skills

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown off his exercise skills to prove to critics that he is hale and hearty.

In a video posted on Twitter, the APC presidential candidate could be seen on an exercise bike, exercising with vigour.

This has however sparked reactions from Nigerians with many people criticsing him while others are praising his skills.

"I am not dead", Bola Tinubu emerges in new video

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he is hale and hearty.

Tinubu made this known in a video he posted on his Twitter page on Sunday, October 2.

Recall that many Nigerians especially opposition party members have been asking for his whereabouts since he travelled to London.

Source: Legit.ng