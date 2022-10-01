First Lady, Aisha Buhari has been named as the head of the Tinubu/Shettima women campaign team

She is expected to lead a team of about 1,200-member women's campaign wing of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections

Senator Oluremi Tinubu is to serve as the chairman while Hajiya Nana Shettima will serve as co-chairman

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, October 1 announced the composition of its women’s campaign team ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Known as the Tinubu/Shettima women presidential campaign team, the current First Lady, Aisha Buhari was named as the grand patron.

The APC women's team will be chaired by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (left). Photo credit: @OfficialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Also playing key roles are Senator Oluremi Tinubu, three-term senator representing Lagos Central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly and former first lady of Lagos state, and Nana Shettima, the former first lady of Borno state and wife of the APC’s vice-presidential candidate.

They will be serving as chairman and co-chairman of the women’s campaign team respectively according to a statement by Rinsola Abiola, daughter of late Chief MKO Abiola and active member of the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abiola will serve in the media and administrative committees in the women’s campaign team.

Asabe Vilita Bashir, a former member of the House of Representatives from Borno will serve as national coordinator while Lauretta Onochie, a prominent woman within the APC and a senior aide in the presidency, will deputise her.

The women’s campaign in the North-West Zone will be coordinated by Dr Zainab Baugudu, wife of the Kebbi state governor, while Mrs Falmata Zulum, the first lady of Borno state, will be in charge of the northeast.

In a similar vein, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the first lady of Kwara state, will coordinate efforts in the north-central and Mrs. Sanwoolu, wife of the Lagos state governor, will superintend over the southwest.

The first lady of Imo state, Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma will also coordinate the southeast while Linda Ayade, wife of the Cross River state governor, will spearhead the women’s campaign in the south-south.

All governors’ wives are to serve as state coordinators in APC states, while notable APC women such as Florence Ajimobi, widow of the former governor of Oyo state and Zainab Ibrahim, the APC deputy national women leader, among others, were chosen to coordinate activities in states not controlled by the APC.

The administrative committee is led by Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, an influential Lagos politician and close associate of Oluremi Tinubu, also doubles as the chairman of the committee on strategic planning.

Also heading the committee on operations and logistics is Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki while Sarafa Modele-Yusuf, a seasoned media practitioner, is to head the media and strategic communications committee.

The finance and special duties committee is to be headed by the former deputy governor of Lagos state and senior special assistant to the president, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, while the diaspora mobilisation committee is to be chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The creative and entertainment industry also has the seasoned screen diva, Joke Silva as its chairman, and includes other members such as Toyin Adegbola, Esther Wright, Rose Odika and Hadiza Kabara, among others.

The directorate of contact and mobilisation has 944 members including Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe, Hon. Rekiya Yahaya, Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, among others.

The list also contains volunteers including Zahra Buhari, Hafsa Umar Shinkafi, Ahmed Indimi, Mairo Bulama Idris, Aisha Ahmed Jika and others.

2023: Tinubu will handle Nigeria’s problems, says Osun lawmaker

On his part, a member of the House of Representatives, Olubukola Oyewo, has said that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu possesses the leadership acumen to bail the country out of its current challenges.

Oyewo made the remark in a statement released by his media office on Monday, September 26 in Abuja.

He said Nigerians need a leader with wisdom, sagacity and ingenuity to manage and address the various problems facing the country.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng