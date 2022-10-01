Atiku Abubakar has asked Governor Nyesom Wike to sheathe his sword so that they can end the crisis between them

The appeal was made by the 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition party to Wike on Thursday, September 30, during their meeting in Abuja

Atiku in his appeal promised to stand as a strong supporter of Wike's presidential ambition in the 2027 polls

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to support the ambition of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state fully in 2027.

Atiku made the promise to Wike when they met in Abuja to discuss ways the growing crisis between the party can be resolved.

Atiku has promised to support Wike's presidential ambition in 2027 should he sheathe his sword. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Rivers state government

The Nation reports that during their meeting on Thursday, September 30, Atiku offered Wike the new deal of ensuring that he throws his full support for the Rivers governor in the 2027 presidential election.

Sources privy to what transpired between both PDP big wigs said Atiku, however, put a condition to supporting Wike in 2027.

According to the source, Wike would have to agree to sheathe his sword and support him (Atiku) in his ambition to win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The source said:

"Wike was non-committal to Atiku because of past breaches of commitment."

It was also gathered that Wike said he would need some time to consult with his team before reverting to Atiku.

