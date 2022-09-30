Amid the threatening crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi visited Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, September 30

The meeting between the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate and Governor Wike was held in Rivers state

It was gathered that Obi want the Rivers governor to support his ambition so that he can get massive votes in the south-south during the presidential poll in 2023

Although the agenda and details of the meeting are yet unknown, in photos shared online by Wike, he was seen shaking hands in front of his Rivers residence with Obi.

Although the agenda and details of the meeting are yet unknown, in photos shared online by Wike, he was seen shaking hands in front of his Rivers residence with Obi.

The meeting between Wike and Obi focused on the 2023 presidential election (Photo: @GovWike)

Speaking on the meeting, Wike wrote:

“It was nice hosting my brother @PeterObi once again.”

2023 presidency: Obi allegedly seeks Wike's support

However, a source who spoke with The Nation revealed that the main point of the discussion between both southeast politicians was the forthcoming presidential election.

The source claimed that the former Anambra governor was interested in getting Wike to throw his weight behind him to boost votes for him in the south-south region during the election.

Obi, as reported by the same source is of the view that the recent crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could sway Wike to support him.

