What is shrouded to many is that since the emergence of Hope Uzodinma as Imo state governor, no less than 4 speakers have headed the state assembly

The speakers have either be removed by the power that be or resign due as a result of different corruption allegations

Kennedy Ibe, the third speaker of the house, recently resigned for an undisclosed reason, the picture of the new speaker just suddenly appeared online

When it comes to politics in Nigeria, the narrative Imo state calls for great reckoning in Nigeria’s political milieu.

This is because the politics in the state appear not to give room to a few individuals to dominate the polity in the political business in the state.

This is a state where the governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his immediate predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, are like the eye and pepper that do not come in contact with each other.

Why are Imo state house of assembly speakers resigning?

The drama is not just in the executive but also in the legislative quarters of the state, as it has produced no less than 4 speakers in the state house of assembly.

The third speaker in the 9th assembly in the state, Kennedy Ibe, was reported to have allegedly resigned for an undisclosed reason.

However, it was learned that Ibe was forced to resign as speaker of the house following pressure from the cabals.

A source privy to the development said: “Ibeh was compelled by the powers-that-be to announce his resignation,” he said without further reason.

Below is the list of 4 speakers in 4 years in the Imo state house of assembly

Hon. Emeka Nduka became speaker in 2022

He is the current speaker of the state house of Assembly and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker is representing Ehime Mbano state constituency.

Nduka became the new speaker following the resignation of Kennedy Ibeh as the third speaker of the ninth assembly in the state.

Hon. Kennedy Ibeh elected in 2021

He became speaker of the house in November 2021 and resigned nearly a year after being sworn in.

The embattled speaker announced his resignation in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ifeanyi Onyekachi.

The lawmaker did not give the reason for his resignation but pledged loyalty and commitment to the governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Hon. Chiji Collins was sworn-in in 2019

He was impeached because of alleged high-handedness, financial impropriety, and gross misconduct.

The report stated that the motion for his removal was supported by 19 of the 27 members of the House.

Hon. Paul Emeziem, elected in 2020

He was sacked on November 8, 2023 as the speaker of the house and suspended with three other lawmakers immediately.

Others suspended with him were a former Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma, and a former minority leader, Ekene Nnodimele.

