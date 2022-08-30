No fewer than 40 local governments have been heavily attacked in some states in Nigeria, and elections might not hold in these local governments due to insecurity

Some of the most affected states are Kaduna, Zamfara, Imo, Niger and Sokoto as terrorists, bandits and the so-called unknown gunmen's activities are intensified in some LGAs of these states

However, the government is doing everything to curb the activities of the non-state actor, but as things, if there is no end to the insecurity in these LGA, elections might not hold

Insecurity in Nigeria has concealed the heart of the nation in a way that peace cannot be fully guaranteed in many circumstances.

This is the reality on the ground as no fewer than 40 local government areas in the nation are currently under the control of either terrorists, bandits or the popular unknown gunmen, The Punch revealed.

List of 40 LGAs where election might not hold in 2023 due to insecurity Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma, Nasir El-Rufai, Bello Matawalle, Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

These 40 local government areas spread across Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, Abia and Imo states.

The development, as observed, is a big threat to the scheduled 2023 general elections, particularly in areas governed by these non-state actors.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This became a serious concern as the security of electoral officers and personnel could not be ascertained.

Bandits control 8 LGAs in Kaduna

According to The Punch report, some rural communities in Kaduna state have been deserted because of bandits' activities.

The local governments affected in the state include

Chikun Kajuru Kachia Zangon Lataf Kauru Lare Birnin Gwari Giwa

Terrorists, Bandits in 9 local governments in Zamfara

One of the most affected states in Nigeria is Zamfara. Bandits and terrorists in this state are occupying almost all the state’s local government areas.

The worst affected local government areas are

Maru Tsafe Bakura Anka Maradun Gusau Bukkuyum Shinkafi Bungudu

7 local governments in Niger are under threat. Boko Haram sect recently hoisted its flag in one of them.

Rafi Munyan Shiroro Magama Mashegu Mariaga Wushishi

11 of 23 local government areas in Sokoto are currently under serious attacks

No less than 11 of the 23 local governments in Sokoto state are currently being hit by the waves of insecurity.

The affected areas are;

Illela Rabbah Sabon-Birni Isa Wurno Gada Goronyo Tangaza Gudu Denge-shuni Kebbe

5 major LGAs in Imo state are major concerns

In Imo state, no less than 5 local government areas have been affected by insecurity threats to the 2023 general elections. The LGAs are:

Orsu Orlu Oru East Oru West Njaba

8 high profile terrorists apprehended in Abuja by presidential guard brigade

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria defence headquarters has said that the military has arrested 8 high-profile terrorists in the federal capital territory.

According to the military head, the sting operation was conducted by the guard brigade at the terrorists’ sleeper cell at Deidei Abbatoir, and Dukpa village in the Gwagwalada area council.

The operation was conducted barely a month that 2 officers and 6 soldiers attached to the presidential guard were killed in an ambush by the terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng