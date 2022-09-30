As the ASUU strike lingers, the Labour Party says its presidential candidate can address the lecturers concerns in 24 hours

The party's spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, says Peter Obi can resolve knotty issues because he thinks outside the box

Tanko further stated that the plans of Obi for Nigeria are progressive and aimed at stimulating production

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, will resolve all issues around the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike when he becomes president.

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for the LP, gave the assurance while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, September 29.

His words:

“I can assure you that the issue of ASUU or any other strike that has taken over in this particular country will not last more than one day under the leadership of Labour Party.”

Tanko said the LP candidate is driving an agenda to turn Nigeria into a producing country.

His words:

“He also clearly sees Niger state as a state that constitutes more than a landmass of The Netherlands and he said that state alone can continue to produce the goods and properties that could be used in turning around the economic situation of this country.”

Tanko said goods produced from Niger state alone could provide the funds to take care of all the issues being raised by ASUU.

