A political appointee has been sacked for supporting the presidential bid of Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 elections

Atare Awin, media technical aide to one of the Delta state commissioner was relieved of her duties for her social media posts

A supporter of Obi in Delta state had weeks ago, rejected an appointment from the Delta state government

Asaba - Atare Awin, a media technical aide of the Delta state commissioner in charge of the directorate of project monitoring and audit, Anthony Onoriode Ofoni, has been sacked for allegedly supporting the presidential bid of Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

“Most of the 'obedients' are PDP and APC people who are tired of bad government. Does that mean they don’t have a voter’s card?”

According to Sahara Reporters, in a letter personally signed by Ofoni on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioner stated that the former Peoples Democratic Party councillorship aspirant was fired for sharing counter opinions about Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The letter read in part:

“I wish to inform you, of your disengagement as special assistant technical aide to my office as the Delta state commissioner for project monitoring/audit.

“This disengagement is with immediate effect. I, therefore, wish you well in your future political endeavour.”

2023: 'Obidient' coordinator rejects Okowa’s appointment in Delta

Recall that the coordinator of Obidient movement in Isoko South Local Government of Delta state, Mr Omenuwoma Josiah recently rejected Governor IOkowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization.

Governor Okowa who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, offered Omenuwoma the appointment on Friday, July 22.

But in a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Josiah declared full support for Obi.

Peter Obi: BBC says Labour Party candidate is inspiring Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, the BBC has described Obi as a politician inspiring Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the international media outlet, the Labour Party presidential candidate has emerged as a powerful force ahead of the elections.

The media firm also stated that Obi energises voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

