Governor Obaseki has described as fake news the report claiming that he has thrown his weight behind Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

The Edo state governor who spoke through his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said he is campaigning for his party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku

Obaseki also noted that as the party's leader in Edo state, he will deploy his support base to ensure the party's candidates record victory in 2023

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential election.

The governor's media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 28.

Osagie said the report claiming his principal endorsed Obi was “absolutely false and malicious.”

According to him, the "malicious" report is “being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.”

Obaseki is at the forefront of Atiku's campaign, says Osagie

Osagie further said that Governor Obaseki is playing a frontline role in the campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He added that as the leader of the PDP in Edo state, Governor Obaseki will deploy his massive support base to ensure the party and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections win.

The media aide urged the public not to fall for the antics of those peddling misinformation as the nation goes to the poll in 2023.

