The crisis rocking the opposition PDP has taken a new dimension with Governor Nyesom Wike's camp pulling major move

Whilst stakeholders pulled out of Atiku Abubakar's campaign council in a bid to further hardened the call for the national chairman of the party's sack, Wike has received a major support

This is as a group in the southwest region of the country declare their weight behind Wike's cause in the PDP, a few months before the 2023 elections

A group, South-West Forum of PDP stakeholders for Justice, on Wednesday, September 21, reiterated its support for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and others sympathetic to his cause, that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu should resign.

In a statement issued by former publicity secretaries of Ondo and Lagos states, Messrs Banji Okunomo and Taofik Gani, the forum said Ayu’s resignation will bring about confidence, inclusiveness and oneness in the party, Rivers Mirror noted.

Wike's loyalists recently pulled out of Atiku Abubakar's campaign council over call for Ayu's resignation, ahead of 2023 polls.

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

“We, the above-named Forum of the Party, wish to affirm our support for the position being canvassed by Governor Seyi Makinde, corroborated by the doggedness of the ‘Wikes’ and the wisdom of the ‘Bode Georges’, as a lasting panacea for peace and eventual victory of our party at the 2023 Presidential election."

Ayu should fix the internal dispute in PDP, the group urges

The group faulted Ayu and the leadership of the PDP's choice over the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party.

The group further urged Ayu to make sacrifices that would make him the "PDP’s Hero of Democracy rather than clogging the party’s wheel of Progress and creating an avoidable crisis for the party."

Nigerians await the PDP in 2023

The group also maintained that Nigerians who are yearning for a change in government come 2023 are waiting for the PDP as the 'reformer'.

The group affirmed thus:

“Nigerians are indeed awaiting the PDP as the actual potent alternative government, and God forbids, if this opportunity skips us, Nigerians may never again associate with the PDP.

“We call for immediate restoration of sanity, confidence, inclusiveness and oneness in the Party as a stitch in time saves nine.”

Wike's group pulls out of Atiku's campaign

Recall that Wike's team in the PDP had pulled out of the campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Rising from their stormy meeting in Port Harcourt early morning on Wednesday, September 21, members of the team vowed not to partake in Atiku’s campaign activities pending the resignation of Ayu.

The party members sympathetic to Wike insisted that there would be no deal with Atiku until Ayu vacated his office to allow an acting chairman from the south to lead the campaign of Atiku.

Wike buries calls for southern presidency after losing primary to Atiku

After losing the primary to the former vice president, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, who has been championing the call for a southern presidency in the party, quickly keep quiet on the call.

He had hoped to get the vice president slot, but no smart presidential candidate will go for a strong competitor like Wike as running mate in the right political milieu.

The governor met his karma as Atiku decided to go for more silent Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta state governor.

This ignited an unforeseen fire that influenced the call for the resignation of the party’s national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

