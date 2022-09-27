One of the allies of the Rivers state governor and Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, was conspicuously absent during Atiku Abubakar's visit to the southeast

Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the PDP, visited Enugu to engage with the stakeholders in the southeast ahead of the 2023 election campaign

Apart from Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu state, who hosted Atiku, Ikpeazu and many other stakeholders in the region were conspicuously absent

Enugu, Enugu - Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state, was conspicuously absent during the visit of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to the southeast.

The Nation reported that the presidential hopeful visited the PDP stakeholders in the southeast in Enugu with only Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in attendance.

Ikpeazu shuns Atiku at PDP southeast stakeholders meeting

Ikpeazu was obviously absent as the presidential candidate met with the PDP candidates in the southeast region.

PDP leaders present at Atiku's stakeholders' meeting in southeast

The meeting commenced around 1:30pm and had in attendance the newly appointed PDP chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara; national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

Also present are the governorship candidates of the party in Abia and Ebonyi states, senatorial and house of representatives candidates.

Ikpeazu, who is a strong ally of Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, was not present following the resolution of Wike’s camp since the presidential primary election of the party.

