PDP chieftain, Kola Ologbodiyan says Atiku has the highest followership across Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Ologbodiyan said he came to the conclusion after visiting the six geo-political zones in the country ahead of the polls

It is not clear if Ologbodiyan embarked on any trip as he didn't provide any evidence while speaking to journalists in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Kola Ologbodiyan, the immediate past national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, embodies the hope and aspiration of Nigerians for a new order in the country.

The Kogi-born politician made the comment in an interactive session with journalists on Monday, September 26.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Atiku Abubakar stands out as the presidential candidate who best understands the nuances of our country and who is endowed with the required experience, capacity, presence of mind as well as the national acceptance needed to move the nation forward.”

The former PDP spokesman who disclosed that he has been touring various parts of the country to gauge the disposition of voters, stated that most Nigerians across the divides strongly believe in Atiku Abubakar as the desired leader to salvage and move our nation forward.

He said:

“I am not talking of social media or computer-generated indices here. I am talking of organic followership and raw data from the field which will reflect as we go into the elections.

“In the last couple of months, I have visited various parts of the country to gauge the feelings and disposition of Nigerians towards the 2023 presidential election. I have visited the six geo-political zones and listened to Nigerians, including leaders of thought and especially the youths.

“I can report to you that an overwhelming majority of Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, region, religion and age, identify with Atiku Abubakar in confidence that he is the presidential candidate with the proven capacity, and required nationalistic willpower to unite the nation, revamp our national economy, revive infrastructural decay and guarantee security of lives and property in our country.

“Without prejudice to regional, ethnic and religious sentiment, Nigerians are united in their desire for a leader they can trust; a leader that can unite our nation and not a regional champion; a leader that has the capacity to revamp the economy, a leader who has the patriotic resolve to secure lives and property in the country.”

2023: Atiku-Okowa tower above other candidates, says Aniagwu

On his part, PDP presidential campaign spokesman, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on Monday, September 26 said Atiku and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stand tall above other party candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Silverbird Television, Aniagwu said the party was fully prepared for the commencement of campaigns despite the internal wrangling within its fold.

Atiku makes more appointments ahead of 2023 campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign., Atiku made key appointments to the PDP presidential campaign team recently.

The appointments by Atiku include special advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees include former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as special envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim as special adviser.

Atiku, PDP call Wike bluff, set to begin presidential campaign activities

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP had said it will continue with activities of its presidential campaign as planned.

The party said that the rift between Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike is not enough to stall its activities.

PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba said in a statement that there are laid down rules in the provision of the party's constitution to serve as a guide in its current situation.

