As the PDP crisis festers, a former governor from the southwest have been pencilied to replace Iyorchia Ayu

Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state, is reportedly the candidate of the Wike-led faction of the party

The Wike camp has been on warpath with the PDP and the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar after the party's primary

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Sun newspaper indicates that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and his associates are already finetuning ways on how to not only remove Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but also replace him.

According to the report, the plan of the Wike-led team is to install former governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, as Ayu's replacement.

Governor Wike and his associates insistence on Ayu's removal has prolonged the PDP crisis. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: Facebook

A source quoted in the report said Wike and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state left the country on Friday, September 23 for a destination in Europe and may be joined by Governors Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Oyo and Abia states for another round of strategy session.

A source said:

“They are unrelenting. They are exploring different options to force Ayu out. But they would prefer the national chairman to just resign quietly. They already pencilled down Mimiko as replacement. This is why Mimiko is with them.”

Atiku moves to break Wike’s ranks, reaches out to allies

In a related development, Vanguard newspaper reports that Atiku and leaders of the PDP are already reaching out to Wike’s allies with a view to prevailing on them to sheathe their swords and work for the success of the party in 2023.

A source quoted in the report said:

“There is general thinking in the party that Wike has nothing to lose and his so-called allies have something to lose, while some of them have nothing at stake. There is a thinking in the party that those who have something at stake can be cultivated.

“And you know, this is a delicate thing, delicate in the sense that those individuals do not want to turn against Wike in a dramatic way. They know he can say things about them.”

Atiku makes more appointments ahead of 2023 campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign., Atiku made key appointments to the PDP presidential campaign team recently.

The appointments by Atiku include special advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees include former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as special envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim as special adviser.

Atiku, PDP call Wike bluff, set to begin presidential campaign activities

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP had said it will continue with activities of its presidential campaign as planned.

The party said that the rift between Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike is not enough to stall its activities.

PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba said in a statement that there are laid down rules in the provision of the party's constitution to serve as a guide in its current situation.

Source: Legit.ng