While Governor Nyesom Wike is away in Europe, Atiku Abubakar is making underground moves to better his lot in the 2023 presidential election

Sources who spoke with journalists recently said the PDP's presidential candidate has started reaching out to Wike's men

However, one of the sources noted that whatever the outcome is, the Rivers governor seems to have nothing to lose

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seems to be on a mission to get more chieftains of the opposition platform on his side ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP has witnessed a sharp divide between the camps of Governor Nyesom Wike and that of the former vice president over calls for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party.

It is said that Wike has nothing to lose in Atiku's affairs (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

While some bigwigs in the party of southern and even northern extractions are sympathetic to Wike's cause, others lean towards Atiku.

PDP crisis: Atiku reaches out to Wike's men

However, Vanguard says it was informed by sources that the former vice president is now reaching out to Wike's strong men to get them on his side of the divide.

Quoting one of the sources, the media house reported:

“There are some internal processes that have been activated to ensure that those people (Wike’s allies) are properly aligned with the dictates of the party which is to ensure that the party wins in 2023, which in fairness to those people, they are not averse to except for Wike. We don’t even know what he’s up to and those who say they are with him (Wike) don’t know what he is up to.”

PDP crisis: Wike has nothing to lose - Sources

Another source who spoke with the newspaper said it is known that while the Rivers governor may not have anything to lose, those backing him have quite a lot at stake for them.

The source said:

“There is general thinking in the party that Wike has nothing to lose and his so-called allies have something to lose, while some of them have nothing at stake.

“There is a thinking in the party that those who have something at stake can be cultivated.

“And you know, this is a delicate thing, delicate in the sense that those individuals do not want to turn against Wike in a dramatic way. They know he can say things about them.”

Governor Wike jets out to Europe

Meanwhile, Wike, on Saturday, September 24, left his state for Europe a day after his stormy media chat on happenings in the PDP.

Although Governor Wike's actual destination and purpose of his travel are yet unknown, reports have it that he is somewhere in Europe.

Also, nothing is known about how long the Rivers governor will spend in Europe nor when he will return from his trip.

