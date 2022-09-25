Earlier, the APC national leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with northern Christian leaders and revealed his choice for same faith ticket was beyond religion and sentiments

The former governor of Lagos state maintained that his choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate was for the good of Nigerians as a whole

Reacting, Babachir David Lawal who was not included in the APC campaign council stated that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is a plot by Tinubu to divide the Christian community in Nigeria

Former secretary to the government of the federation Babachir David Lawal has made stunning new revelations about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s same faith ticket.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Lawal alleged that in his desperate bid to convince the electorate to accept the same faith ticket, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has procured fake Christian groups to divide the church, The Sun reported.

Babachir Lawal says the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu sees nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Source: Twitter

Babachir Lawal leaks top secret

The ex-SGF made the allegation in a press release made available to journalists disclosing that a number of Nigerians have reached out to him and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara to convince them to accept the same-faith presidential and vice presidential ticket of the APC which the duo has vehemently opposed and negotiate with the party.

Babachir said:

“We have so far not taken the road to reconciliation because in the first instance, neither the APC as a party nor its presidential candidate has bothered to seek us out for reconciliation even though early on, our doors were left open for such.”

